Members of the City’s neighbourhood watches were recognised and honoured for their selfless dedication to keeping the streets at the annual Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) Awards over the weekend. The City of Cape Town invited the public in September to nominate accredited NHW members and say the response was overwhelming.

For the first time in the event's history, the awards featured two categories with dual winners, reflecting the diverse talents and commitment found within the NHWs. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security, acknowledged the crucial role volunteers play in maintaining safer communities. “The awards are a token of our appreciation for the work they do and a salute to their bravery and dedication.

“They support our enforcement departments and help us build stronger neighbourhoods,” Smith says. The event culminated in the presentation of four group awards and eight individual accolades. Reg: Smith, Gcuwa & Mzwakhe Nqavashe. Picture: City Among the honorees was Bandile Gcuwa, 34, from Langa Safety Patrols, who received the prestigious Crime Fighter of the Year award for his relentless commitment to combating crime in his community

“I’m so emotional because out of all the NHW individuals in the Western Cape, God has chosen me. I’m proud of myself,” he said. “There are a lot of challenges. It is not child’s play but when you are loyal you don’t do favours (for criminals).” Another notable awardee, Carl Gersbach, 62, of the Strand NHW, was named Inspiration of the Year.