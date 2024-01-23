Safety on Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) is in the spotlight after rangers arrested a suspect linked to a robbery and attempted rape at Lion’s Head on Sunday. The arrest was a a result of a joint operation between SANParks Rangers, City of Cape Town Metro Police and law enforcement officers who located the suspect and successfully managed to retrieve the woman’s belongings.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and the victim opened a criminal case against the perpetrator. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed that a 23-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday on two cases, robbery with a knife and attempted rape. The suspect is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Van Wyk said police will oppose the bail application. Friends of Table Mountain chairperson Andy Davies says the primary safety incidents were muggings and that according to current statistics Signal Hill, the pipetrack above Camps Bay and the slopes of Devil’s Peak were considered hotspot areas.

“However we have identified about 16 hotspots in total throughout TMNP that need active policing,” Davies says. Davies encouraged people to continue visiting the mountain but to do so in large groups. “The more people there are on the mountain, the more criminals will be discouraged. Please download the BUZZER community safety app which provides a specific GPS coordinate for any crime, medical or fire incident. Or the public can contact the City of Cape Town emergency number 021 480 7700.”