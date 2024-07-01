Xanthea Limberg, the former Mayco member for water and sanitation, is back in the mayoral exco, this time taking over the energy portfolio. She takes over the reins from councillor Beverley van Reenen, but says: “I don’t necessarily think it’s a comeback, I have always been around, just applying my time, energy, and efforts to other areas within the City.”

She adds: “I will be focused on the next phase of one of the mayor’s key priority programmes, which is the programme around ending load shedding, and enhancing the City of Cape Town’s resilience against load shedding.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Limberg previously occupied the energy Mayco portfolio during the exploratory years of independent power procurement and the City’s battles against red tape in the regulatory environment. “She is also linked to developments in the changing energy governance landscape as a City representative to the South African Local Government Association,” he explains.

Limberg is stepping down as chairperson of sub-council 20. In 2021, she made headlines when it was rumoured she had falsified her qualifications. This led to the DA’s federal executive investigating her and others accused of lying about their educational credentials. At the time DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party’s federal legal commission panel found no intent to deceive, but nevertheless found Limberg guilty of negligence with a CV submitted to the provincial executive.