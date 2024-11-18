Friends and business associates of slain underworld kingpin Mark Lifman gathered at the Jewish Cemetery in Pinelands on Sunday to say their final farewells. More than a week after he was laid to rest alongside his parents in a private ceremony, friends gathered for their own memorial service on Sunday where they reminisced and placed white pebbles on Lifman’s grave in line with Jewish customs.

Lifman was shot and killed on 3 November at the Garden Route Mall after spending the day in George. His death sparked widespread speculation about who was behind the high-profile hit which led to the arrest of two alleged gunmen, Gert Bezuidenhout and Johann Jacobs. Gunned down: Mark Lifman, 57. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Yesterday, several well-known associates, including Jerome "Donkie" Booysen and his son Joel, Andre Naude and Igor "The Russian" Russol was in attendance.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Joel said Lifman played a significant role in providing assistance and guidance to him as a young entrepreneur. He says: "At the moment there are a lot of people talking bad [about Lifman] because he is not here to defend himself. “I don't want to elaborate about all the things that he did for me but like I said he has been like a bonus dad to me. He always wanted the best for me.

“He taught me proper business and his main words to me was: 'Joel just make sure that you always do the right thing'. “That is what I will always treasure for the rest of my life and make sure I live up to that.“ Joel says he broke down when he received the news of Lifman’s assassination, adding: "My dad was completely broken, as well as me."

Jerome told the Daily Voice that he visited the graveside to get closure. Sad: Jerome Booysen & Richard Barnard. Picture: Mahira Dual Donkie says: "I have known him for 25 years and met him over business properties. I came for closure and we respect the family's decision to hold a private [funeral]." Last week it was revealed that a R10 million bounty had been placed on Lifman's head as the conflict with another businessman turned deadly following a pub fight in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Sources also revealed that Bezuidenhout and Jacobs had allegedly tracked Lifman's movements for nearly six months before his murder. When arrested outside a farm near Uniondale where they were changing their car’s number plates, the duo were found with a "killer kit" which comprised of ammunition, female wigs, gloves and even bras. Mark Lifman The duo made their second appearance in the George Magistrates Court last week and are set to return on 12 and 13 December for their bail hearings.