The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they will continue with the murder trail in which the late Mark Lifman was an accused. The mammoth underworld trial centred around the murder of ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein is set to return to the Western Cape High Court on Monday where Lifman’s death certificate is expected to be handed to Judge Vincent Saldanha.

This was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila. Lifman was shot and killed outside Garden Route Mall in George on Sunday. On Monday the state sought a postponement to obtain the death certificate and deal with other administrative issues.

Dead: Brian Wainstein, 51. Picture: supplied Lifman was on trial with Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, Andre Naude, Sam Farquharson, Egan Norman, Wayne Henderson, Ricardo Maarman, Typhene Jantjies, Bevan Ezaus, Bradley De Bula, Kashief Hanslo, Rowendel Stevens, Ismail Cupido and Igor Russol, on charges linked to the murder of Wainstein and violent clashes at nightclubs in the Cape Town CBD. According to the indictment Lifman was the main accused in the murder of Wainstein and the conspiracy to murder Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields, Emile Goodley and James Dalton. He was also charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit public violence and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.