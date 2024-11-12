The impact of the murder of slain underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, on the state’s star witness was questioned at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as the Brian Wainstein murder trial recommenced. Proceedings were once again hamstrung when it was revealed that this witness was now deemed medically unfit to testify.

The medical condition of the witness, who may not be named, was a concern before Lifman was killed. Lifman, along with Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, Andre Naude and others were on trial for the murder of Wainstein, who was shot and killed in his Constantia home in 2017. Murdered: ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein. Picture: supplied Defence lawyer Advocate Amanda Nel, informed Judge Vincent Saldanha that Naude has been hospitalised and would return to court today.

Meanwhile State prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, informed the court that after an array of medical consultations the State's star witness, Wainstein’s former bodyguard, was deemed medically unfit to proceed with the trial until 2 December. He explained that while a psychologist had deemed him fit, a psychiatrist ruled that the man is unfit for now, and could only return to court on 2 December. However Nel shared her intentions of calling a special enquiry where these doctors will be expected to testify about the mental state of the witness and what triggered him.

On trial: Accused standing in courtroom. Picture: Mahira Duval “The demise of Accused 1 (Lifman) had a clear impact on the witness and we were all impacted but we need to know what the triggers are,” said Nel. The witness had apparently fallen ill and was suffering from nightmares as he recounted the details that led up to Wainstein’s death in court. He has admitted to betraying Wainstein and helping to plot his murder, and taking over the illegal steroid trade but failed.