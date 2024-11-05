Cops have confirmed that they’ve arrested two men for the murder of Mark Lifman. The controversial businessman, 57, from Fresnaye was gunned down in the Garden Route Mall parking lot in George on Sunday morning while walking to his bakkie.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut said the two alleged hitmen will appear in the George Magistrates Court today on a charge of murder: Gunned down: Lifman’s body in Garden Route Mall parking lot. Picture supplied He reports: "The pair, aged 37 and 53, were apprehended near Uniondale on Sunday afternoon and the vehicle they were travelling in was also confiscated. “After the suspects fled the crime scene, police, law enforcement officials, security companies and crime watch groups were activated to be on the lookout for the suspects in the region. As a consequence, the pair was arrested a couple of hours later.”

Meanwhile, emotions ran high as Lifman was officially declared dead at the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Lifman was set to return to court to stand trial, with several others, for the murder of "Steroid King“ Brian Wainstein. Devastated: Naude, front left, and Donkie, front second from left. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Media cameras swarmed the courtroom as Lifman’s friends and co-accused including Andre Naude and Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen could be seen visibly upset in the dock.

Legal representatives expressed their condolences to Lifman’s legal team as they sat teary-eyed waiting for Judge Vincent Saldanha to arrive. State prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo addressed the court saying due to the murder, the state would be requesting a postponement of the trial to deal with administrative issues, such as obtaining the death certificate and to allow his legal team to withdraw. “The more heavy submission I have to make is that Accused 1 was murdered in George on Sunday. His life was taken and the matter is under investigation,” Menigo said.

Co-accused: Andre Naude. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Addressing the court, Lifman's emotional lawyer, Advocate Estelle Kilian, formally withdrew from the trial. “I confirm the passing of my client. I therefore do not have any further instructions, I withdraw from the matter.” Saldanha replied: “The Court wishes to express condolences to the family of your client and I speak on behalf of all of the court staff, and needless to say from the state and defence on the tragic circumstances of which your client has passed. It is a tragedy that anyone needs to die in such circumstances.”

The trial was postponed to next Monday. Lifman was the fourth accused in the mammoth trial to be killed in recent years. Lifman, Booysen and alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens were granted bail of R100 000 shortly after their arrest in December 2020.

But in February 2021, Stevens was gunned down outside his home in Rembrandt Street, Kraaifontein. The notorious dikding was known for his full face of tattoos and affiliations with underworld figures, and years later, two alleged henchmen of alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, were charged for the murder. In March 2021, another accused, Jason Maits, was also shot and killed while leaving his home in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.