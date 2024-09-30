Two alleged perly poachers are lucky to be alive after they were rescued from drowning by a brave female lifesaver in Table View. Social media was abuzz on Saturday as residents lauded the woman for single handedly rescuing two men she spotted in trouble near Big Bay.

According to videos and posts on Facebook, the bold lifeguard, fighting strong currents, dragged two men safely to shore with their diving gear. “Saw and awesome Sea Rescue now by a lady at On The Rocks beach. She was an absolute beast swimming in that hectic current and dragging two grown men back to the shore. Well done lady. Anyone have more info. The men were in full wetsuit and diving gear and armed response was there,” one post says. Mayco member: JP Smith The woman was later identified as a lifeguard at the Big Bay Lifesaving Club. The club yesterday denied media interviews with the local hero.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms that Table View police are aware of the incident but says a criminal case has not been opened. He reveals that the men had launched a boat in Hout Bay earlier in the day. “Kindly be advised that Table View police responded to a complaint of alleged poachers that were struggling in the water. According to reports the divers launched into the water in Hout Bay on Saturday, 28 September 2024 when they ran into trouble in the water. They decided to drop their equipment and were taken to Table View by the water current. No criminal cases were registered for investigation,” Twigg explains.