Two lifeguards from the Milnerton Surf Lifesaving Club have been hailed as heroes after they came to the aid of two men and their dogs at Lagoon Beach. The foursome were swept away by strong currents close to the Lagoon's mouth around 5:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Reuben Mc Lachlan, a 22-year-old lifeguard, says he saw the distress signal on their WhatsApp group. When he arrived at the beach along with a fellow lifeguard, they saw the men on the other side of the lagoon. Subsequently, Mc Lachlan went back to Milnerton Beach and met up with the men near the Milnerton Surf Lifesaving Club, along with another lifeguard, 26-year-old Michael Chandler, to determine if any additional medical aid was needed.

Lagoon Beach. ragout Both men along with the dogs managed to get out of the water by themselves and Mc Lachlan says when they got to them, one of the men was freezing and displayed signs of hypothermia. “We covered him with an emergency blanket and took him to our club. We then put him in the shower so we can get his wet clothes off and warm him up.” They called an ambulance and remained with the man until paramedics took over.

Last week, two under-19 soccer players drowned at Lagoon Beach. Siyamthanda “Zaya” Mqolombeni and Buhle “Gora” Pantshwa, who played for Lokshin Spurs Football Club, were playing soccer on the beach when their ball went into the ocean. While attempting to retrieve the ball, they were swept away. The Milnerton Surf Lifesaving Club has now pleaded for lifeguards from the City of Cape Town to be permanently stationed at Lagoon Beach.