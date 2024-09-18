An Elsies River vrou is accused of flousing underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, into believing that she had infiltrated the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) to provide information into the investigation against him. The Hawks have lifted the lid on these and other claims made by Amaal Jantjies, including that alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie“ Booysen was colluding with the elite police unit.

Modack and Jantjies along with their co-accused returned to the Western Cape High Court this week as cops continue to reveal the details of text messages, calls and voice notes linked to a conspiracy to murder AGU cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. Named: Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Jantjies and her ex-berk and co-accused, Janick Adonis, are at the centre of the grenade attack plot on Kinnear's Bishop Lavis home in November 2019. In earlier testimonies, Judge Robert Henney was told that the couple had started working with AGU, so that cops could help them secure bail for Adonis who was facing attempted murder charges at the time.

Now, in an explosive testimony, Hawks detective Captain Trevor Shaw has revealed that Jantjies fabricated messages to Modack to make him believe that she had infiltrated AGU after he gave her R64 000 and a BMW. Geflous: Nafiz Modack. Picture: Armand Hough/ Independent Newspapers Shaw explained that a text message found on one of Jantjies’ phones and sent to Modack indicated that she allegedly obtained information from the AGU base. The message, which is riddled with spelling errors, says that an officer allegedly told her that cops are busy probing Modack and she further claimed that Donkie was present as cops discussed the investigation.

The text reads: "I heard today that Donkie was also in the meeting and they will hit your place in two weeks." Murdered: Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied Shaw says while analysing the texts, it was found that Jantjies created the message on one phone and sent it to her second phone on WhatsApp. The message was then forwarded to Modack to make him believe she had obtained it from another person. Shocking video footage aired in court showed how Jantjies allegedly conspired with her ex-husband Abraham Jantjies to carry out a hit at the Kinnear home.

The husband, who is set to testify against her in the trial, filmed Kinnear's home to show her the police guards and to scope out the property. Testified: Hawks’ Trevor Shaw. Picture Mahira Duval Voice notes between the duo reveal that Abraham had tried to arrange a hitman from Khayelitsha to carry out the hit, but his plans fell flat when he was informed they did not have transport. Amaal is heard repeatedly asking for feedback, saying the hit was "important".