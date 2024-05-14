Two of the men who were sentenced for the rape and murder of a lesbian teen are now facing trial for the robbery and murder of Cape businessman Charl Munnik. The pre-trial proceedings for Luyanda Lonzi, Sicelo Mase, Awonke Ziqu and Ndyoebo Dotwana took place at the Cape High Court on Friday. They are set to go on trial in August.

The group is facing nine charges of robbery, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition. The State is set to prove that on 29 January 2021, they shot and killed Munnik, a prominent jeweller in Worcester during a planned robbery. Killed: Zoliswa Nkonyana, 19. Picture: supplied “The robbery was captured on CCTV and the two assailants were seen wielding firearms,” the indictment states.

The group also assaulted Munnik’s mother and stole her jewellery and cellphone. Munnik ran to his mother’s aid, armed with his licensed gun. Shots were fired and Munnik was killed while the group fled with his firearm.

Three of the accused are from Khayelitsha and were linked to the crime by means of facial recognition and an identity parade. Two of the accused, accused one (Lonzi) and accused two (Dotwana) were arrested in Worcester while three (Mase) and four (Ziqu) were arrested in Lentegeur. The state said Munnik’s stolen gun, with the serial number removed, was recovered in Lentegeur, Mitchell’s Plain on February, 9 2021.