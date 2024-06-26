The community of Leonsdale in Elsies River says they are being held hostage by gangsters shooting in the area. This follows the ongoing killings that have claimed many lives including that of a 32-year-old mentally disabled man.

On Monday afternoon, the victim was killed as he was walking on 14th Avenue. A resident who refused to be named says: “There was a shooting and he was walking, they shot him in the crossfire. Shortage: mense want more police. Pictures: Leon Knipe “The gangsters were shooting each other and he was struck in the head, he died on the spot.”

The man says everyone has been gripped with fear as some of the victims are innocent people. He adds: “We fear for our lives because of this war. It’s school holidays and our children are now forced to play in the yard, and we can’t even go to the shops. “There are no police in the area, only Law Enforcement. We want more police in the area and we have asked for mobile police to be placed at the library at the community centre and that has fallen on deaf ears.

“In Leonsdale you can’t point at one place and say that is the hotspot as these shootings are happening all over the area.” According to a Daily Voice source, the Bad Boys and Terribles gangs are involved in a bloody turf war. Helping: Councillor Franchesca Walker. Picture: Mahira Duval Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Elsies River police registered a murder case following the shooting incident on Monday at about 1.30pm at Leeusig Court, where a 32-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

Van Wyk reports: “According to reports SAPS members on duty responded to a shooting incident. “On arrival at the scene they found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The motive for this shooting incident is believed to be gang related. Investigations continue, no arrest yet.”

Ward councillor Franchesca Walker confirms that maintenance services have been halted as a result of the shootings while offices were closed. She says: “I am on leave but I was called by community members, I went into the area to give support and to check if the parents of the victim had funeral cover. “The other issue was that there was a burst pipe and the City staff had to leave the area and community members were left without water for more than 24 hours.