A legal storm is brewing over the closure of Stellenbosch University's notorious Wilgenhof Residence. In June, SU accepted a panel's recommendation to shut down the res following allegations of strange initiation-like incidents at the establishment.

Shocking images showed Ku Klux Klan-like white hoods, and drawings of men involved in violent sexual acts found in two rooms at the res, while former students shared their initiation horror stories with the media. The “disturbing items” were found during an audit of the spaces and amenities of the residence. This week, SU said its council decided to close the Wilgenhof residence in its current format and replace it with a reimagined and rejuvenated male residence.

However the Wilgenhof Alumni Association as well as an association representing students who live at the residence plan to approach the Western Cape High Court, seeking an interdict on the closure. Nicky Newton-King, Chair of the SU Council, says the residence would be closed for 2025 and reopen in 2026 complete with a new name. Newton-King says: “This needs to be the starting point of meaningful and systemic change in the University’s desire to foster an environment where all students can thrive in a community that upholds the values of inclusivity, respect, and excellence ...”