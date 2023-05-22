Heideveld crime-fighters are calling on mense to piemp the smugglers who brought drugs valued at R1 million into the area. This follows the drug raid in Sneeuberg Road which saw cops confiscate more than 200 groot pakkies of dagga on Friday morning.

Manenberg SAPS commander Sanele Zama said a specialised unit made the discovery. “Members of the Operation Restore Unit, which focuses on gangs and underworld dealings, received information of illegal activities at an address in Sneeuberg Road Heideveld,” he said. HUGE CONSIGNMENT: Dagga innie Sneeuberg Road in Heideveld. Picture supplied In the early hours of Friday, SAPS members went to the address and gained entry to the premises.

“On searching the house they found 200 parcels of compressed dagga.” Zama explained that officers also found large bales of uncut dagga and it was clear that the drugs were destined to be distributed from the house. “It is valued at R1 million,” he added.

“The compressed dagga parcels are clearly marked for delivery for specific destinations. “No arrest has been made as no one was at home at the time of the search of the premises. “I commend the officers for their tireless commitment in combating crime and grime in Manenberg policing precinct.

“This huge confiscation consignment of drugs will leave a dent in the drug underworld and we will continue fighting this battle to rid our community of this scourge.” Vernon Visagie of the Community Police Forum said now the community must piemp the smugglers. “This is a massive amount of drugs but now we must ask: how much more has found its way into our communities? The neighbours and community must start speaking up so the perpetrators can be found.”

PIEMP THEM: Vernon Visagie. Visagie said mense know that drugs are at the centre of gang wars and warns residents not to be complacent. “This is not just dagga. Drugs are what fuels gang wars and currently there is a major turf war under way. “People must not be complacent but understand that drugs are currency for gangs and play a major role in the reasons behind the shootings. The community must speak up.”