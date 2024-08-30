Matriculants from Voorbrug Secondary School and Delft High School picketed outside Voorbrug Secondary yesterday along with parents in solidarity of a 27 year old male teacher who is being accused of raping three Grade 12 boys. Former assistant educator Valentina Motha, says her bestie, who is currently behind bars, is being framed.

“I was told that ‘this thing of the educator is causing a stir’ but up until now, there is no evidence. He has been teaching every day, not knowing there is an investigation happening behind his back. “On Monday he fell ill at school, he came to my house and later we heard three police vans were looking for him. “On Tuesday afternoon, we went with him to the police station and they arrested him immediately.

“Till today he was never given an opportunity to tell his side of the story, he was never tested nor were the children ever tested, it is just hearsay.” She says there was a burglary at the school on 4 August and the alleged victims confessed to being behind the burglary. Two days later they accused the onnie of rape. “They said he owes them money because their bags got lost in his possession. The rule at the school is if you are found doing anything you are not supposed to, your bag gets taken.”