Concerned parents picketed outside a Goodwood school after a Grade 11 learner was stabbed in the head and hit with a brick. The violent attack happened as the boy was getting into his scholar transport on Monday afternoon around 2.30pm outside JG Meiring High School.

He was first hit with a brick in the head before he was stabbed. The fight is alleged to have been instigated by a former female learner who called her berk to assault the 17-year-old boy. Fellow pupils took the injured teen back to school, before he was taken to hospital. Yesterday morning, about 20 parents armed with placards stood outside the school, expressing their frustration.

Mother Tasneem Johnson says: “When I heard on the [WhatsApp] group that there was a stabbing at the school, I became worried and I thought of my child who was bullied just last week. “I called him and when I couldn’t reach him, I got really frustrated because I thought he was stabbed. He is so traumatised and so are we as parents. We send our children to this school thinking that they are safe, but they are not.” Concerned parents picketed outside a Goodwood school after a Grade 11 learner was stabbed in the head and hit with a brick. Picture: Mandilakhe The school’s governing body chairperson, Ravell Roberts, said they held a meeting on Monday to discuss safety measures.

Roberts says: “We indicated that we want to take some responsibility, we want parents to come and volunteer and assist before and after school to make sure their kids are safe.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Kerry Mauchline confirms: “An unknown assailant allegedly stabbed a Grade 11 learner outside the school property, and the victim was brought back onto the school property and was taken to hospital in an ambulance. “Our district support team will be at the school tomorrow [Wednesday] morning to provide counselling to learners and teachers, and SAPS will investigate the incident.”