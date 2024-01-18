Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says officers made the discovery in Elder Street while patrolling Bishop Lavis along with SAPS.

Smith says: “The bucket contained 52 Mandrax tablets, four ecstacy tablets, 11 sachets of tik and another larger packet of tik weighing 8.3g. The resident confirmed ownership and was placed under arrest. A further amount of cash, to the value of R5 108.70 was seized, believed to have been the proceeds of the crime.”

Smith said later in the day, LEAP officers along with SAPS recovered a .38 Special revolver, along with two rounds of ammunition.

He says: “The first five days of January, we removed seven guns from the street.