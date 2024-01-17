The man accused of killing an off-duty law enforcement officer and two other men told the court he had changed his mind about seeking bail – for now. Khangelani Matroos appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for two cases, which includes the incident in Old Crossroads, where the accused allegedly gunned down LEAP officer Siphelo Magwa, 25.

On 18 May, Nyanga police responded to the murder scene in Sonwabile Drive where the bodies of three men were discovered in a VW Polo. While on the run for the cop’s murder, Matroos was nabbed alongside Gift Ntunja in Philippi on 7 January and the duo were found in possession of an illegal firearm. Matroos now faces three counts of murder as well as gun charges, while Ntunja was released on R1 000 bail on Tuesday.

Khangelani Matroos, aka Khasta According to the State prosecutor, police received information about Matroos’ whereabouts and traced him. The State prosecutor says: “The vehicle was traced and pulled over, Ntunja was the driver. Police searched the vehicle and a black pistol was found in the boot.” Matroos was convicted for housebreaking in 2003 and 2012 and is prohibited from being in possession or owning a firearm. His lawyer informed the court that he would not be applying for bail, however, the defence asked the case to be provisionally postponed to next Friday.