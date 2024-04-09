Religious leaders and crime fighters in Manenberg are pleading with skollies to lay down their guns ahead of Eid ul Fitr celebrations this week amid renewed gang tensions which saw 18 shootings in just three days. As residents prepare to take to the streets with their prayer mats for the annual Eid Salaah in Manenberg Avenue, fears have arisen around the safety of the children as the Clever Kids and Hard Livings battle it out in the streets.

According to a Daily Voice source, residents living in the vicinity of Francesca Court are fearing for their lives after numerous shootings were reported over the weekend. Together: Eid Salaah in Manenberg Avenue to go ahead. Picture supplied “This is a brand-new fight between the Clever Kidz and Hard Livings and it’s all about a pella pos in Hilda Court,” explains the source. “Two guys who were Clever Kidz jumped camp to the Hard Livings but still maintained their pos and it caused conflict because they were on the Clever Kidz grounds, now it’s skote left, right and centre. Mense living in Francesca Court are most affected. On Monday morning, the shots again rang out and a man was shot in his foot near Peco Walk.”

Police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett, confirms an attempted murder case is being investigated, as well as the details regarding the current gang conflict. Casings: 18 shootings in three days. Picture supplied Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says according to the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, there were 18 shootings incidents in the last three days with 52 shots fired. “In and around Francesca Court, it is roughly 23 shots fired from nine incidents. The bulk of the shooting incidents took place on Sunday, while seven shots were fired on Monday morning in one incident in Rio Grande Street.”

Pastor Vernon Visagie of the Community Police Forum says they are fearing the worst as religious holidays have not deterred the gunmen. “Nothing has stopped the shootings, not even Easter or Ramadaan. We are very concerned about this new fight and the impact on Eid as, in a day or two, all our children will be on the streets carrying cakes and celebrating Eid. The gangs have shown that they do not even care for religious days anymore.” Moulana Sameeg Norodien says the shootings deterred mense from attending evening prayers during Ramadaan but they will proceed to host the annual Eid salaah in Manenberg Avenue.