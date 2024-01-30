The Western Cape High Court has proceeded with the trial against Nafiz Modack, despite the alleged underworld kingpin not having a lawyer present on the first day of trial. Following months of courtroom antics and delays, trial judge Robert Henney stripped his moer as he skelled Modack for not having legal representation.

As heavily-armed cops swarmed the courtroom and photographers clicked away, Modack appeared min gespin before Henney arrived. The decision to proceed with the trial comes following an appeal to the Legal Aid board by Modack. After months of failing to appoint a lawyer, the High Court ordered Modack to apply for Legal Aid.

Last week, it was revealed that while he was successful in his application, the man accused of being the murder mastermind of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, wanted Legal Aid to pay for a crack team of legal representatives of his choice. When he was informed that he may not do so, he opted to lodge an appeal with the Legal Aid board, but Henney was not impressed and told Modack he had no choice. The judge scolded: “Your appeal, as far as I am concerned, has no prospects of success.

“You either take Legal Aid or get some money somewhere or you proceed without representation.” Modack conceded that he will now accept any lawyer given to him by the Legal Aid board, as Henney proceeded with the trial. Modack, along with 14 others, face over 100 charges relating to various incidents including a grenade attack on Kinnear’s home, pinging the cellphone of Kinnear and other high-ranking cops, as well as fraud, corruption and racketeering charges.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that Modack’s younger brother, Yaseen, faces charges including money laundering and will now be represented by Advocate Luzuko Guma. Guma recently represented alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, and his wife Nicole Johnson. Former AGU officer, Ashley Tabisher, told the court that he will represent himself and will plead not guilty. The State was ordered to ensure he gets a copy of the docket for his defence.