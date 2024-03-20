The man dubbed the “Strand Stabber” has been left without legal counsel, a year after the gruesome killing. Charles Appolis is accused of killing his partner of 14 years, Nadia Lotz, on 4 March 2023.

The couple was driving in a car with a friend when Appolis, who was in the backseat, leaned forward and slit the throat of the mother of three. Nadia tried to jump out of the moving car but died on the sidewalk. The 32-year-old died allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend of 14 years. Picture: supplied At the time, Appolis was out on bail for another stabbing incident.

On Tuesday he made a brief appearance in Strand Regional Court, where he faces a charge of murder for Nadia. However, his defence lawyer dropped a bombshell when she withdrew herself as his legal representative, just weeks before the trial was set to commence. The case was postponed to 3 April for new legal counsel to come on board.

Nadia’s family was left frustrated by the latest postponement. Dad Hendrik said there has been no progress, a year after the incident. Hendrik says: “You can’t say the case is starting or anything because every time it’s a lawyer problem or it is postponed for further investigation. I don’t know when the case will start because we would like to know what is what.”

Hendrik said that the family is healing and had high hopes that justice will be served for his daughter. He says: “The family is disappointed, but also satisfied that he will remain in custody until the case moves in a direction.” Kaylynn Palm, spokesperson for Action Society SA, revealed that Appolis was expected to plead, but that did not happen.