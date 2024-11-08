The former attorney of alleged gang boss Moegamat Toufeek ‘Bubbles’ Brown was busted for allegedly being the person who handed tik to his client at the Western Cape High Court. Three weeks after the dramatic incident which brought the trial of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, to an abrupt halt, the Daily Voice can reveal that attorney Nazeer Parkar, 38, has appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on drug charges.

Parkar who represented Brown and Ziyaad Poole at the mammoth underworld trial withdrew from the record on 17 October. According to various sources Brown, who is the alleged leader of the Terrible West Siders gang, and Poole were discovered with the drugs in the court cells. Happy clients: Poole, left, and Brown. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Thirty grams of tik was allegedly hidden inside a plastic tube which holds effervescent flu tablets.

This after cops had apparently been watching illegal exchanges allegedly made inside the courtroom during tea and lunch adjournments. Yesterday, Parkar appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drug possession and was granted R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to 12 December for further investigations. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirms the appearance and says Parkar has now been added to the charge sheet with his former clients.