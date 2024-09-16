Hartseer Bishop Lavis residents gathered on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to slain delivery man Misheck Sambani before his body was flown to his parents in his home country of Malawi. In an emotional memorial service held at the Azhaar Fisheries and Takeaways, his colleagues and customers shared memories of the friendly delivery man as they released doves and balloons into the air.

This comes a week after the 34-year-old father of one was stabbed to death during a robbery while delivering a gatsby in Valhalla Park. The customer called his boss who rushed to the scene to find Misheck laying in a pool of his own blood. Mourning: Bishop Lavis residents at a memorial service for Sambani at the weekend. Picture: supplied The owners of Azhaar Fisheries and Takeaways, Kulsum Salie and Mudassir Chikate, said the skelms wanted his cellphone.

Salie says the community is very emotional while there has been no word of an arrest. “His son and girlfriend also got a chance to say goodbye because none of us can be in Malawi. Misheck was more than an employee; he was like family. I had to walk my husband to the coffin and tell him to put the flowers down and say goodbye. It was very hard for my husband.” Salie further explains that while they are now at peace they hope the perpetrator will come clean.