The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has begun assessments for repair work to the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court after the building was set alight over the weekend. Spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi says protesters vandalised the court building, set parts of it aan’ie brand and stole essential court equipment.

The riot saw hundreds of angry residents take to the streets on Saturday night came after the death of Antonio Vosloo, allegedly at the hands of cops. It is alleged that the 39-year-old father of two was handcuffed and beaten to death by members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), while the police claim that he suffered chest pains and collapsed. Masibi says the department has now deployed more security and systems have been put in place to ensure court operations continue.

The official says: “The Department is prioritising emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure, including restoring water supply and other essential services to ensure that the court remains accessible and operational. “We condemn any acts of vandalism and urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations into the incident continue.” Local sub-council chairperson Angus Mckenzie said during a visit to the court on Monday morning that he witnessed the front entrance being barricaded as mense were seen standing outside the court.

He adds: “The court did operate on Monday but with limited cases. “We have been informed that the protesters stole water pipes, causing the front to flood, and they ransacked offices. “While we understand that that community is upset, it is unfortunate that some people couldn’t get the help they needed.”

Masibi says court operations proceeded as usual and no cases have been referred to other courts. She adds: “Assessments have been conducted, however, cost estimates for repairs are not yet available. The matter is currently being handled by our supply chain management team.” CASES HEARD: Mense made their way to Lavis courthouse Meanwhile, Vosloo’s family says they are patiently waiting for the outcome of the post-mortem.

A spokesperson says: “We visited the police station. “They told us AGU said he collapsed and they are waiting for the results of the post-mortem to indicate if he died as a result of unnatural causes. “We are not in a hurry to bury him and we will also have an independent post-mortem conducted on his body to be sure.