Hundreds of hartseer mense gathered for a memorial service in Bishop Lavis for slain five-year-old Xavier Mitchell as his alleged killer is set to appear in court today. Tears flowed in Sky Road on Sunday as sad residents rallied to petition against the release of the brother of Xavier’s nanny accused of viciously stabbing the laaitie to death last Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, who is in his 40s and is said to suffer from a mental disorder, reportedly had a psychotic episode. Grieving: Parents Ricardo and Sylvia supported by mense. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Xavier was stabbed three times with a knife in the back. It is alleged that his caregiver had gone to the toilet and left Xavier with the suspect, and when she returned, the child had been stabbed.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran away but the community apprehended him and then called the police. Local Community Policing Forum chairperson, Graham Lindhorst, says the murder has rocked the community who opted to host the memorial to support Xavier’s grieving parents. Pulling together: Bishop Lavis community are in shock. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Lindhorst explains: “The community is in shock and very heartsore because in Bishop Lavis if you said a child got hit by a stray bullet it would not have been more acceptable, but it would have been more understandable.

“The horrific way in which this child was killed has angered the community and we do not believe he [suspect] has a mental disorder. “We are calling for a petition against his release on bail because we believe he is a danger to other children.” During the memorial residents lit candles and released white doves in Xavier’s memory.

Grieving parents Sylvia and Ricardo say they are overwhelmed by the support but are left with questions. The nanny had been looking after the couple’s two children for a few months. Mo Sylvia says: “The nanny has not even come to see me. All I want to know is where was she and how did she leave him alone with her brother.

“I miss Xavier a lot, he was always so happy-go-lucky. His younger brother Zack keeps calling his nickname ‘Harvey’ as if he is looking for him. “We have been receiving lots of support, especially from the lady from Women’s Movement from Change who don’t want to be named. We also ask that the courts not give him bail.” Daily Voice attempted to speak to the nanny but she declined saying she is fearful of residents.