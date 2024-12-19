A teen couple from Lavender Hill died tragically in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night, leaving their families devastated. The shocking shooting led to the death of the 14-year-old meisie and her alleged 17-year-old boyfriend when gunmen fired a hail of bullets in Hilary Drive shortly before 7pm.

The hartseer mother of Reyonce Thomas, 14, says her daughter was gunned down while walking to a local tuckshop. Mom Leslyn says: “I was at home and just got back home from Red Cross Hospital. Reyonce and her sister walked to the shop and that is where she met this boy that they say is her boyfriend. VICTIM: Reyonce Thomas was 14 “As they were talking that is when the shooting happened. She was shot three times.”

It is understood that the male teen was the target of the shooting and Reyonce was shot as she was a witness. The 45-year-old adds: “When I got there she was still alive. She didn’t speak but she could respond. The ambulance took too long to get there.” The teen boy’s family declined to comment on the incident.

The crime scene where the teen couple was shot. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirms the shooting. He reports: “Steenberg police are investigating two counts of murder following a shooting incident at about 6.50pm in Hilary Drive, Lavender Hill. “According to reports, SAPS members on duty responded to a call of two persons, one male and one female, who had been shot.

“On their arrival they found the bodies of a girl with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the head and both legs. “The victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “It’s alleged that a white Toyota Corolla with unknown suspects inside shot at them in a drive-by shooting. Motive is believed to be gang related.”