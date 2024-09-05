The search for a missing mother and son ended on a hartseer note after the family learnt that they had been involved in a car accident. Doris Ring, 83, and her son Brian went missing last week.

Daughter Allison “Ally” Ring says on Tuesday morning she received news that her mom and twin brother were involved in an accident last week in the Diep River area. She says Doris was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital with broken ribs, while 57-year-old Brian, was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he later passed on. A tragic end: Brian Ring, 57. Picture: supplied The two were last seen walking in the Wynberg area on the day they disappeared.

Ally said Brian, who had a mental disorder, and Doris, who has dementia, would frequently take walks together but return home the same day. However on 26 August they took a walk that would end their journey together. A tearful Ally says while the tragic news gave her peace of mind, it also broke her heart because she had hoped to find her family members alive.

“I got a call to say my mom is in ICU and that a body that matches the description of Brian needed to be identified. At first I didn't want to believe it was him, but it was, and it hurts,” she tells the Daily Voice. Doing ok: Doris Ring, 83, is recovering well. Picture: supplied “My mom is doing okay in hospital but has broken ribs, she doesn't know about Brian yet.” Ally, who recently moved back to their family home in Parkwood to look after the two, says her mom still viewed Brian as her little boy, and feared being separated from him.

“I think that is why they ran away because I told her we had an appointment to see a social worker so that she could get proper care while Brian gets booked into an institute, now his not here anymore and they are separated anyway.” In a video circulating on social media that was reportedly taken moments before the accident, the smiling mom and son are seen walking when a motorist stops Brian, who is an avid Man-United fan, and pokes fun at him by chanting ‘Liverpool’. Brian defends his favourite soccer team and laughs before walking off.