As Youth Month is still in full swing and ahead of Mandela Day next month, Project Playground South Africa, a non-profit organisation based in Langa, has called on the public and corporates to support its life changing work with children and teenagers. The organisation has created a safe and enjoyable atmosphere at its premises in Langa, offering a range of programmes for children from as young as four years old until 18.

Project Playground has been operating in townships in South Africa since 2010, and forms part of Project Playground International. Driven: Co-founder Frida Vesterberg. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency Co-founder and director Frida Vesterberg says they’ve also launched its Sponsor A Child campaign: “Our objective is to support and capacitate children and youth to become contributing citizens, active in the formation of a democratic, peaceful and inclusive South Africa.” The NPO is solely dependent on sponsorships and funding from corporates, government and individuals, with an annual budget of about R11 million.

“Since the war in Ukraine and Israel’s war on Palestine, we see a growing challenge in fundraising for our operations. We currently need about R2 million for the remainder of 2024. We take a partnership approach to sponsorships and love corporates and individuals that like to engage in the program development and analytics of our Monitoring and Evaluation.” The organisation has had to recently undertake financial cuts, including retrenchments. Project Playground soccer coach Lwazi Galada is a previous participant and says: “It was my second home. Every time I came from school I used to rush back home because I couldn’t wait to enter the gate at the PPG centre.”