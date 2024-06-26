The relocation of the Department of Employment and Labour’s Centre at the Old Post Office Building in Mitchells Plain has been widely welcomed as winter arrived. On Tuesday, the department said the centre located in 7th Avenue in Town Centre, would be relocated to 321 Merrydale Avenue, in Mitchells Plain.

It advised the community to make use of other Labour Centres and online services until Thursday. The Mitchells Plain Labour Centre will be closed on Friday with services to resume from the new premises in Merrydale Avenue on Monday, July 1. Ward 116 councillor Solomon Philander said he was in full support of the relocation. He said clients would be better assisted due to the new space, as there were usually long queues outside the old premises.

“The relocation to Portlands will not interfere with the accessibility to the labour services as it is still en route to the Mitchell's Plain CBD. The Old Post Office Building was inadequate to assist the demand of people needed to access the service,” said Philander. Mitchells Plain activist Lynn Phillips also welcomed the decision saying mense often waited outside the centre in an unsafe environment. “The building in Town Centre wasn't conducive as citizens who made use of their offices had to stand outside in the rain or sun. There was no real shelter. I trust the building they are moving to would be conducive as it's much more spacious and a safe area,” Phillips said.