Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has denied being floused by a State witness, claiming he set up his former friend and piemped him to cops for having illegal access to firearms. This comes amid the testimony of Mohamed Hanware at the Western Cape High Court against Modack and 14 others, centred on the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Hanware, who testified remotely from the Middle East, caused a stir this week as he dropped several bombshells. Hanware was first named in the mammoth underworld trial this year after it was revealed that Modack had filed a police statement in which he claimed he’d given Hanware over R500 000 to pay off top cops such as former Major-General Jeremy Vearey. Witness: Mohamed Hanware says gun was fake. Picture: supplied Vearey has vehemently denied being on Modack’s pay roll.

Hanware claimed he’d spent R1.32 million helping Modack’s family and employees while Modack was in the mang, and became kwaad when he was not paid back and so he hatched a plan to scam his old pal. He claimed that he made Modack believe he had contact with Vearey and could get Modack’s firearms back, but then pocketed the bribe money himself. Another contention was a recorded call which Modack alleged was between Hanware and Vearey to discuss the bribes. But Hanware had the court in stitches when he claimed it was his gardener and not Vearey.

modack But during cross-examination, defence lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, brought up a News 24 article published in 2019 in which Hanware had spoken to a journalist about this phone call, but there he said the call was between himself and a customer. Hanware was forced to admit that his court testimony did not correlate with his media interview. Hanware also became agitated when a picture of him holding a firearm was shown in court, which had been published in the Daily Voice.

After being warned by Judge Robert Henney about incriminating himself, he claimed it was a fake gun used to fool Modack. But Sibda told the court that Modack admitted to taking the photograph, which he sent to cops as Hanware had allegedly claimed the gun was smokkeled to him by police officers. Sibda also put it to Hanware that his reasons for fleeing to the Middle East had nothing to do with Modack, showing the court a photograph of Hanware and Modack posing with Glen Agliotti.