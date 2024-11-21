A school boy was denied entering an exam room because his pants was deemed too tight. The 14-year-old boy who attends Darul Arqam Islamic High School in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain ended up writing his exam paper after school.

His 33-year-old father says the situation has caused emotional distress for his son who is in grade 9 and had always excelled academically. “We chose this school because my son is an A student and because we felt there was too much pressure on him attending both normal school and madrassah. My boy also wanted to learn more about our religion, so it was a perfect fit.” Too tight: Before and after. Picture: supplied However, things took a dramatic turn when the school called his wife last Friday to inform them that their son’s slim-fit grey school pants were not allowed.

“They said if he doesn’t have a new school pants, which is a regular fit, he won’t be able to write the exam,” the dad explained. “They allowed him to write the whole time, but now, at the end of the exam, he was not allowed to enter the exam room and had to write after school.” He says they bought new pants but was again told that the pants is too styf and accused the school of being unfair.

"He has a right to education, and I also want to know why they singled my child out because when we visited the school, there were more kids with slim-fit pants.” He says his distraught son has been crying and doesn’t want to attend school anymore. The dad says after kicking up a fuss, he received a call on Tuesday morning from the school apologising for their actions and promising to revise their uniform code.