The National Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson, Ian Cameron, visited the families of the boys who died in a hail of bullets in Mitchells Plain at the weekend. Diego Cupido, 15, Luke Middleway, 15, and Clayton Sterris, 17, were amongst six teenagers who came under fire while on their way to atuckshop in Bosduif Road, Rocklands, just at 7pm on Friday.

Unfortunately the three teenagers dies in the cowardly attack. Cameron described the shooting as a tragic loss of life and said there were major concerns about the increase in violence, especially among the youngsters. He noted that the victims were not involved in gangs.

“There are several potential reasons for the increase in shootings involving young children but what’s worrying is that the kids involved are getting younger and younger,” said Cameron. He added that often the shooters are laaities themselves. “We are also seeing an increase in gang recruiting, it’s been a problem for a long time but now there seems to be an increase, and most of the time we see these children being abused or forced into joining a gang because the older guys don’t want to take the risk, so they let the young ones do their dirty work.”

Cameron was joined by ward councillor Ashley Potts, who earlier accompanied the victims’ families to the morgue, where the bodies of the boys were identified. Potts said the the shooting has left the whole community in mourning, while the pain that the families felt was tangible. “No one should lose a loved one in such a manner,” he said.

After the shooting, the community called a meeting where concerns were raised with SAPS and all other safety structures. One of these was spaza shops. Potts said that this concern will be addressed: “Many have complained about spaza shop hangouts and shop owners are also fed up with people hanging around at the shop as it's bad for business.” He said this will form part of a community discussion, where concerns around safety challenges will be raised.

The meeting will take place on 12 September at the Rocklands Civic Centre at 7pm. One of Diego’s school teachers at Westridge High School paid his respects to the family. The teacher said the whole school was left in shock and has been receiving counselling.