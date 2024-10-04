The Delft community is reeling in shock after the butchered and burnt body of a 12-year-old laaitie was found on a veldjie on Wednesday. The hartseer mother of Kaylim Sias, 12, says the family was left traumatised after it was discovered that her son’s legs were chopped off in the attack. The severed limbs were found at the scene.

Kayleigh Sias says the Grade 2 learner from Kairos Primary School had behavioural problems and had gone missing the night before. Grisly: Boy’s body removed. Picture: supplied The motivation behind the horrific murder remains a mystery. His grieving mom says: “Kaylim is in Grade 2 at Kairos Primary School and he did have problems.

“On Tuesday, we saw that he did not come home. We looked for him all over but we didn’t know where he went to. We were very worried but we had to go home.” She says on Wednesday afternoon, she got a skrik when residents revealed that the body of a child had been discovered on a nearby veldjie and she ran to the scene. 3 October 2024 The Delft community is reeling in shock after Kaylim Sias, 12, was butchered and set alight and his body dumped on a veldjie pictures by Loen Knipe A traumatised Kayleigh reveals: “It was horrible. He was burnt but I could still see his face and knew it was Kaylim. They chopped his legs off from the knees down.

“We don’t know if they burned him there or of it happened somewhere else and his body was dumped there. “We are so traumatised because we cannot understand who would do such a thing to a child.” Reeling: Mom Kayleigh, right, in tears after grim discovery. Pictures: Loen Knipe Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says: “Delft police registered a murder following the discovery of the burned body of a 12-year-old boy on Wednesday at about 2.20 pm on an open field in Renoster Street, Leiden, Delft.

“According to reports, members received a complaint from Radio Control about the discovery of the body at the mentioned address. “On their arrival, they found the body mutilated and burned. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

“The motive for this murder is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service. No arrest has been made as suspect/s are unknown at this stage.” Kayleigh says the incident has angered the community who are demanding that cops catch those behind the heinous crime. The mother says: “Yes, he was involved in things like robbing people but he did not deserve such a terrible death.