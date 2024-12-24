Cape Town - For more than a year, undeterred by intense heat or heavy downpours, a group of people have gathered each week on the “Freedom Steps” of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town in protest the mass murder taking place in Gaza, Palestine at the hands of Israel. This will continue tomorrow on Christmas Day, and everyone has been invited to spend an hour with the protesters as they call for peace in war-torn nations across the globe as well as at home on the Cape Flats.

The vigil has been held every Wednesday from 1pm to 2pm since October 2023. Those who gather on the steps include anti-apartheid activists, religious leaders, community activists and leaders, artists, academics, non-governmental and solidarity organisations such as South African Jews for a Free Palestine, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Salt River Heritage Society. UNITED: People show their support for Palestine The spirit and message of Christmas will be shared on the steps through traditional hymns and “the words adapted to reflect the current context of Christmas in a time of genocide”, the organisers shared.