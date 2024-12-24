Cape Town - For more than a year, undeterred by intense heat or heavy downpours, a group of people have gathered each week on the “Freedom Steps” of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town in protest the mass murder taking place in Gaza, Palestine at the hands of Israel.
This will continue tomorrow on Christmas Day, and everyone has been invited to spend an hour with the protesters as they call for peace in war-torn nations across the globe as well as at home on the Cape Flats.
The vigil has been held every Wednesday from 1pm to 2pm since October 2023.
Those who gather on the steps include anti-apartheid activists, religious leaders, community activists and leaders, artists, academics, non-governmental and solidarity organisations such as South African Jews for a Free Palestine, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Salt River Heritage Society.
The spirit and message of Christmas will be shared on the steps through traditional hymns and “the words adapted to reflect the current context of Christmas in a time of genocide”, the organisers shared.
Dr Bonita Bennett says: “Particularly, it is important for people of faith to raise awareness about the impossibility of celebrating this feast day in the Holy Land when circumstances are so dire.
“It also helps us to take a step back from the consumerism, which has sometimes consumed us as the shopping frenzy overtakes the spiritual meaning of the celebration of Christ’s birth in Bethlehem.”
One of the church wardens, Emma Arogundade, adds: “The message is an end to war. Though the focus has remained fixed with Palestine, we include the Cape Flats, forced removals and countries where conflict is ongoing such as Sudan, Congo and Ukraine.”