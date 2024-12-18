Lansdowne cops got into the festive spirit by giving away a groot pot akhni to the mense of Flamingo Crescent. The officers from the Lansdowne Crime Prevention Unit (CPU), who want to protect their identity, said they were gifted a pot of mutton akni.

But instead of keeping the food to themselves, they decided to share it with the mense in the informal settlement on Saturday night around 10pm - while still on duty - and feed around 120 people. One of the officers said that it is not the first time they are giving back to the community and definitely won’t be the last. GIVING: Officers hand out parcels to children from Flamingo Crescent. The kind-hearted cop says: “The purpose of giving back is to build a relationship with the community and especially the children so that they do not fight us one day when they are big.

“Giving back is one of the best feelings in the world just to know you changed something in someone’s life. “To fill a hungry stomach might look insignificant to others but it is a big deal to us. “Our job is not just to put people behind bars but if we can guide you in a direction that will help you make better choices and not go to the cells then that is what we are going to do.”

A video was uploaded to TikTok with the song 'That's just how we roll' remix by Ciara and Chris Brown showing the officers distributing the food and was well received by the viewers who had nothing but good to comment. So far the video has reached over 60 000 views and over 100 comments.

JustPlainMuneera commented: ”This is so beautiful. I’ve never seen this before. These cops deserve an award. Thank you for caring, gentlemen.” Riefqah Thaakir Meyer also commented: “First time I see a video like this on TikTok. Police giving out food to the needy. Thanks so much, you are appreciated.” The CPU officer added that he never expected the video to do well on TikTok or the love they received online.