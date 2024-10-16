Parents and activists in Kraaifontein are concerned about escalating fights between children in two neighbouring schools, which has so far resulted in a boy being stabbed in the face. The violent clashes between learners from Bloekombos High and Masibambane Secondary happens after school among mostly grade 10 and 11 learners, according to Bloekombos Secondary School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson Linda Pito.

He says a 17-year-old learner was assaulted and stabbed in the face in one such incident last week. Pito says learners were caught bringing knives to school hidden in between their books, while parents reported seeing children with pangas. He explains the fights have been coming on since March and has since escalated.

He says while the reasons behind the fights are still unknown, they noted that outside criminal elements also play a role. “Just last week we received calls from parents who have raised their concerns, they worried about their children, the matriculants will soon start their exams and they are also worried it might interfere with it. “Some parents even opted to walk with their children from school, that's when most of these fights happen.

“Community leaders have already communicated with the police and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and there is currently high police visibility at the schools in the morning and afternoon, even during school times.” He adds: “These children also need to learn a lesson, so if they are caught I say arrest them because such behaviour is unacceptable.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, says they are aware of incidents that happened in March but says no other incidents has since been reported.