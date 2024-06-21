Three hundred residents from Kraaifontein are sleeping a little warmer at night thanks to a local charity who gifted them with blankets. The Shirley Giving Hands NPO handed out soup and blankets to people in Scottsville this week as the cold winter weather sets in.

A large number of the beneficiaries do not live in houses but sleep in the bushes near the railway line in Eikenfontein. Lecille Pool from Shirley Giving Hands says the winter drive was a team effort with local community leaders and Kraaifontein police station and a host of corporate sponsors such as Foodlovers, Checkers and Gift of the Givers.. Welcomed: Three hundred residents were given blanketsfor winter this week. Picture: Solly Lottering “We all just came together and decided to assist these people where we could see the need. We want to thank the leaders and Warrant Officer Louise Strydom from Kraaifontein police for their assistance.

Part of the campaign was to raise awareness amongst children, who are currently on their winter break, about personal safety. “We spoke to the children to make them aware of bullying, molestation and other sex crimes and how to protect themselves,” says Lecille. She also thanked Elaine Balie from Scottsville for the use of her home from where the distribution was made.