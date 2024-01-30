Kraaifontein police are investigating a case of murder after a mechanic and father of two was mercilessly gunned down on Sunday morning. The death of Freddy “Frannie” Smith, 41, has left the community of Eikendal in shock after he was shot in the face in 7th Avenue.

They described the mechanic as someone who kept to himself and who had no affiliation with gangs. A resident, who chose to remain anonymous out of fear of victimisation, says the community is not known for gun violence. The neighbour says: “This is the quiet side of Kraaifontein, so when the shots went off, everyone was still sleeping. We were woken up by the sounds of gunshots.

“We came out after it went quiet and found Frannie lying in the road with his pants half way down.” The woman says they are confused by the motive for his murder. She adds: “Frannie wasn’t someone who didn’t even hang out with the wrong people, so we believe he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We are also worried about his [two] children. One has epilepsy and we are really fearful that he will get a fit because he was very close to his father.” Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, says when police arrived on the scene, they found the body of the deceased with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He says: “The circumstances and the motive forms part of ongoing investigation.