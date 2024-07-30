Amid a surge in gang violence, JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, visited the Eerste River Neighbourhood Watch over the weekend to help safeguard the community. Smith distributed pamphlets regarding the City's dedicated tip-off line and encouraged residents to report criminal activities.

He also praised the Eerste River patrollers, saying: "This community is exceptional in their commitment. They come out in numbers, stand to attention on parade, and show remarkable discipline. It's inspiring to see how they support their SAPS Sector Commander and actively contribute to making their neighbourhood safer." One notable feature of the Eerste River neighbourhood watch is its innovative bicycle unit. This unit enables rapid response and increased mobility, allowing patrollers to cover more ground efficiently. Smith was accompanied by the new Kleinvlei SAPS sector commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jacques Lourens, who was recently transferred to the area to tackle rising crime.

Lourens urged residents to assist cops by providing crucial information about criminal activities. "Please give us information on who the criminals are," he pleaded. "We love to see this support because, with your help, we can succeed in Kleinvlei and stop crime.“ The patrollers and Lt. Col. Lourens have been actively engaging with residents, distributing pamphlets that promote the City's dedicated tip-off line.