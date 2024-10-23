The notorious Klawer Killer has made a spine chilling confession of how he murdered 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk, but denies it was premeditated murder. Two years after the incident, Daniel Smit pleaded guilty to murder and provided a graphic plea explanation as he described how he broke the child’s neck and placed him in a freezer.

Jerobejin was killed in February 2022 after Smit accused him of stealing fruit from his property. He was arrested after police found human remains in the drains at his home. Smit abandoned his bail application claiming he was a Satanist. He was charged with kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Dead: Jerobejin van Wyk was 13. Picture: supplied In his plea explanation Smith claims Jerobejin mocked him after stealing the fruit and this made him kwaad. After he knocked the child over with his white Ford Bantam bakkie, he placed him at the back and drove home. “I was still very angry and wanted to punish him but I saw that he was scared and decided to give him a sandwich and a cold drink,” he says.

Smit says at 13 years old he joined a Chinese occult group under a leader known as ‘Levine’ and was taught to do black magic and cast spells. He attended meetings in Sea Point where he claims to have participated in rituals on people to punish them. He says while watching the child eat ‘it came over him’. “I walked to the boy and in a swift movement with my hands, as I was taught in the occult, I broke his neck.”