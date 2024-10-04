Two years after the horrific murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk, the notorious ‘Klawer Killer’ will finally go on trial on Monday, where he will be expected to plead. Daniel Smit is set to appear in the Vredendal Circuit Court on an array of charges linked to the murder of the teen who was hit with a bakkie and later dismembered, after he was allegedly caught stealing mangoes.

The death of the boy in February 2022 sparked an uproar in the rural town after it was discovered that Smit allegedly butchered the boy's body and his remains were found in a septic tank at Smit’s home. Smit was arrested and abandoned his bail application claiming he was a Satanist. According to the indictment Smit was charged with kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

The state alleges that on the day of the incident Jerobejin and his friend were caught trespassing and were chased by the driver of a white bakkie. “A witness saw the driver of a white Ford Bantam Bakkie pursue the deceased eventually knocking into the deceased with the vehicle. The injured deceased was placed inside the White Ford Bantam Bakkie and driven off.” Someone told Jerobejin’s mother that he was last seen with Smit and she reported the matter to local cops.