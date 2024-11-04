Convicted child killer Daniel Smit has begged for forgiveness as he returns to court this week where he will be sentenced for the horrific murder of Jerobejin Van Wyk from Klawer. In a handwritten letter handed in to the Circuit Court in Vredendal last week, Smit who admitted to breaking the teen’s neck and dismembering his body, has pleaded for forgiveness.

Two years after the shocking incident, Judge Hayley Slingers found Smit guilty of premeditated murder despite his denials. Smit went on trial this month where he provided a graphic plea explanation describing how he killed the boy and placed him in a freezer before cutting him up in February 2022. Butchered: Victim Jerobejin van Wyk, 13. Picture: supplied Smit claimed he saw Jerobejin stealing fruit on his farm and became angry after the boy made gat of him.

He drove over him in his bakkie and took the child to his house. Two days later police found human remains in the drains at his home. In his letter the self-confessed satanist and occultist apologises to the teen’s family saying: “I ask the parents, the family and friends of Jerobejin to forgive me for the murder. “I ask that one day you will find it in your hearts to forgive me. I am truly sorry for the heartache, pain and misery I caused in your lives. I ask to please forgive me.”