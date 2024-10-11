The City dispensed with designated fireworks sites in 2019, for Diwali, Guy Fawkes and New Year’s Eve, and says this year will be no different – anyone wishing to put on a fireworks display needs to apply for a permit from the police, in terms of the National Explosives Act.
It said this as Diwali celebrations are coming up at the end of October, and Guy Fawkes a week later.
The public is reminded that they can be fined for setting off fireworks without a permit, selling fireworks to anyone under the age of 16, or allowing a person younger than 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision.
You can piemp the lawbreakers by phoning the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone and 107 from a landline.