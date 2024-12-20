Frustration over the smell of popo emanating from the Diep River and Milnerton Lagoon has seen one person renaming the popular water ways by changing municipal signage. This week, motorists travelling along Otto du Plessis Drive in Milnerton captured images showing that the Diep River had been renamed “K@k River” amid ongoing sewage spills into the stormwater system and subsequently the river.

The pictures sparked various responses as social-media users expressed their frustrations with the ongoing stench and questioned why the City of Cape Town had not yet resolved the issue, which has been lingering for years. According to residents, this is not the first time an individual has changed the signage to include the word “k@k”. Caroline Marx, Director of Rethink the Stink, says Milnerton residents are gatvol.

Marx k@kkeduit officials, saying: “Milnerton residents are incredibly frustrated that almost five years after the provincial Minister of Environment, Anton Bredell, issued a directive instructing the City to stop polluting the Milnerton Lagoon or face fines of up to R10 million, that a foul stench hangs over the area again. “[It is] caused by City officials allowing huge quantities of raw or particularly treated sewage to flow into the river over the past few months.” She says the stench severely impacts residents’ quality of life.

Marx adds: “This foul smell containing toxic gases like hydrogen sulphide has many residents complaining of inflamed eyes, sinuses, headaches and itchy skin. “It affects health, people’s enjoyment of family time in their homes over the holidays, local tourism and property prices. “Five years on, why is Minister Bredell not penalising the City for continuing to catastrophically pollute Milnerton’s Nature Reserve?”

MESSAGE: Not the first time that an individual has done thi Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says there are various sources of pollution impacting the water quality in the Diep River. Badroodien explains: “As part of interventions, the City of Cape Town is actively addressing pollution near Milnerton Lagoon with a series of targeted interventions. “Upgrading and maintenance are under way, including sewer infrastructure, and advanced pipe relining techniques.

“Efforts include increasing vacuum-tanker deployment, regular cleaning of low-flow diversions and vegetation management to mitigate odours and improve water flow.” He says the municipality has now issued two Requests for Quotations (RFQs) for Nano-bubble Technology and the procurement of enzymes, closing on 13 and 23 December, respectively. Badroodien adds: “These RFQs aim to provide short-term remediation solutions.