A Cape Flats duo have admitted to damning cellphone evidence implicating them in a conspiracy to murder slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.
The admissions by former couple Amaal Jantjies and Janick Adonis were made at the Western Cape High Court yesterday at the trial against alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack
In a series of explosive texts, calls and voice lay out the plot to hire hitmen to shoot on Kinnear’s Bishop Lavis home and even throw a hand grenade at the property.
In earlier testimony by former AGU boss Major General Andre Lincoln he revealed that the unit came into contact with Adonis who claimed he had information about a threat on Kinnear's life.
Adonis, who was in custody on a different matter allegedly sought the help of investigators to obtain bail.
In recent weeks Captain Trevor Shaw of the National Task Team outlined several calls where Jantjies is heard trying to solicit hitmen to carry out a shooting at Kinnear's home.
Bank records show she received R64 000 from the Empire Investments account and a BMW from Modack.
In his admissions read out by his legal representative, Adonis admitted he was in contact with Jantjies while in the mang and that he was aware of her communications with alleged hitmen.
In her admissions, Jantjies said she received a call from a fellow inmate of Adonis who told her she needed to go to Somerset West to meet a man, now identified as a state witness, to buy a hand grenade.
After collecting the grenade, Jantjies said she picked up Faeez ‘Mamokie’ Smit near the Manenberg cop shop and dropped him near Kinnear’s home, where she instructed him to throw the grenade and then escape by running over the railway line to Clarke’s Estate, where she lived at the time.
She further said: “I contacted Accused 10 [Adonis] and informed him that if the thing goes off it will leave shrapnel which may have fingerprints on it. I informed Accused 10 that I was going to use blue gloves to clean the grenade and that the person that throws it must also wear gloves.”
The trial continues.