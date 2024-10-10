A Cape Flats duo have admitted to damning cellphone evidence implicating them in a conspiracy to murder slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. The admissions by former couple Amaal Jantjies and Janick Adonis were made at the Western Cape High Court yesterday at the trial against alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack

In a series of explosive texts, calls and voice lay out the plot to hire hitmen to shoot on Kinnear’s Bishop Lavis home and even throw a hand grenade at the property. In earlier testimony by former AGU boss Major General Andre Lincoln he revealed that the unit came into contact with Adonis who claimed he had information about a threat on Kinnear's life. Adonis, who was in custody on a different matter allegedly sought the help of investigators to obtain bail.

In recent weeks Captain Trevor Shaw of the National Task Team outlined several calls where Jantjies is heard trying to solicit hitmen to carry out a shooting at Kinnear's home. Bank records show she received R64 000 from the Empire Investments account and a BMW from Modack. In his admissions read out by his legal representative, Adonis admitted he was in contact with Jantjies while in the mang and that he was aware of her communications with alleged hitmen.