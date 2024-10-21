A former Cape Flats cop said slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear did not ever receive bribes from alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack. Taking to the stand at the Western Cape High Court nearly four months after the explosive allegations were entered into evidence, former Sergeant Chesron De Vries revealed that the incident in question was a liegstorie.

In June, during the testimony of Hawks detective Edward Du Plessis, it was revealed that Modack claimed that top cops such as Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Kinnear were allegedly on his payroll. Accusation: Nafiz Modack. Picture: Armand Hough/ Independent Newspapers This follows a criminal case opened by Modack after he was first arrested in December 2017 for extortion. The statement Modack had submitted to Captain Alfred Barker of Crime Intelligence came under scrutiny amid his claims that after being released on bail, he was approached by a man known as Mohamed Hanware who claimed he could help Modack get his firearms back by paying cops R150 000.

He said he met with Hanware in August 2018 where he handed over R30 000. Modack further alleged that two more payments of R40 000 and R80 000 were paid into a bank account given to him by Hanware. In his testimony, De Vries said in September 2018 he was called by Kinnear to meet him in Panorama as they were set to interview an informant who claimed he had information on the kidnapping of businessman Liyaqat Parker.

The 61-year-old was kidnapped on 9 July 2018 while parking his car in the basement of his office building in Parow. Testify: Chesron de Vries. Picture: supplied De Vries said while interviewing Hanware he quickly became aware that Hanware had no real information and was basically repeating information that was reported in the press. “It was frivolous. That info was already public information.”