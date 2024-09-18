The Strand Patrol Neighbourhood Watch is appealing for witnesses to come forward following the rock attack on an 80-year-old woman who was busy feeding poor mense at the time. KC Gericke, the chairperson of the neighbourhood watch, says the ouma was not ready to speak as she was severely traumatised by the vicious attack that left her face disfigured with large bruises.

They are appealing for information in order to find her attacker. The incident took place on Tuesday morning just after 7am in the vicinity of Greenways. Gericke says: “An act of kindness turned into a disturbing scene where a generous woman who was selflessly feeding people from Greenways was brutally assaulted by a white male using a rock, without provocation.

“Two joggers rushed to her aid providing crucial assistance. “She is not prepared to speak right now as we understand from her friend that she is very shaken and is an 80-year-old woman and we are trying to find out more information about the incident.” He says the ouma has decided not to report the matter at this stage.

Appeal: CPF’s Niklaas Thysen. Picture: from facebook Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, urged the tannie to go to the nearest police station to open a case so that an investigation can start. Niklaas Thysen of the Strand Community Policing Forum (CPF) says they are appalled by the incident and called on police to make an arrest soon. He adds: “As the CPF we strongly condemn these brutal assaults on the most vulnerable, elderly women and appeal to law enforcement authorities to act swiftly in apprehending the suspect.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Action Society said they were supporting an 85-year-old woman from Langa whose own grandchild allegedly tried to kill her. The group said they had signed a mandate and was assisting the family while the case was running at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. The incident took place in July 2024 and the 25-year-old male relative is facing a charge of abuse of an elderly person.