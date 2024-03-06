The family of a Parkwood man who was brutally stabbed to death says justice must be served in full, even if his alleged killers are minors. On 8 January, Keaton Jacobs was allegedly stabbed by a group of teenagers and declared deceased at the Lotus River Day Hospital. According to his family, 19-year-old Jacobs was walking with a friend in Kestrel Way and his chommie was the target of the attackers.

His girlfriend, Skyelah Middleway, says the killers were trying to stab the friend, and Jacobs was trying to defend his pal when he was stabbed instead. Middleway says: “They wanted to stab the friend, but Keaton stood in the middle telling them that his friend did nothing and the friend ran away, then they attacked Keaton. His girlfriend Skyelah Middleway (corr) says the killers were trying to stab the friend, and Keaton was trying to defend his friend when he was stabbed instead. pic supplied “They stabbed him multiple times, even though he begged for his life. They stabbed him in his throat and slit his jugular vein.”

She says the incident was caught on CCTV cameras and the footage was handed over to police. Police spokesman, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed the incident and says two teenagers were arrested. Twigg says: “Grassy Park police visited the victim at hospital where he later died. We can confirm that two suspects, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in connection with the murder and appeared in court.”