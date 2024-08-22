A Heideveld woman accused of masterminding the horrific murder of her pregnant ex-girlfriend has been sent to the mang after being busted by cops over the weekend. Nearly two weeks after the bludgeoned body of mom-to-be Melanie Nelson, 29, was discovered near a footbridge, her former girlfriend, Felicia Keur, 31, has been caught after going on the run.

The murder of Melanie, who was two-months pregnant, sparked an outcry after it was revealed that she was murdered by a man allegedly hired by her ex-lover for R500. Found in filth: The crime scene and weapon. Picture: supplied A week later, cops arrested Quinton Jacobs, 29, an alleged member of the Terrible West Siders gang, who handed himself over at the police station as residents went on the hunt for the killer. They explained the murderer had left the hammer used to kill Melanie next to her body.

Aunt Ruwayda Stoffels says on Sunday night the investigating officer arrived at her home and informed her that they had arrested Melanie’s ex-girlfriend. Grief: Aunt Ruwayda Stoffels. Picture: Mahira Duval Ruwayda explains: “They never gave me exact details but we know she went on the run because everyone was looking for her. “At the time my niece was killed, she had already left her girlfriend and was in a new relationship.

“She left the relationship because she was being abused and always complained to me. The detectives told us she was also being charged with murder.” Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms a 31-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of murder. Both suspects appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ruwayda says on arrival at the court, the family was supported by the Hope for the Future NGO who submitted a petition calling for both suspects’ bail to be denied. She adds: “During court, [Keur] came up but then the case was put on hold because she wants to apply for bail and they needed to wait for the Legal Aid lawyer.” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the appearance of only Jacobs and says the case has been postponed to 27 August for a formal bail application.