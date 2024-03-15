The family of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology student who was raped and murdered, allegedly by her neighbours, are asking the suspects to be moved to another prison. On Thursday, cousins Mlungisi Manzi, 26, and Luzuko, 36, appeared for the first time in Paarl Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Asiphe Cetywayo, 23.

The CPUT student was studying for her Education degree and was visiting her Mbekweni home for practicals and was due to go back to her residence last week. Her lifeless body was found on a field on 4 March. She had been raped and murdered and the suspects then burnt her face and breasts with acid. Asiphe's aunt Bongeka says she last saw her in the early hours of Sunday around 1am, when she went to a tavern with a female neighbour and the neighbour's friend.

The friend told the family that when she arrived at the tavern, she noticed that Asiphe didn't get out of the car. The Cetywayo family searched for Asiphe and reported her missing, and were notified about the discovery of her body the next day. Her heartbroken father Nyaniso Mhlaba says: "After we found out who did this, we went to the police station with Luzuko and while the police were busy opening the case, he walked out of the police station.

“He is the owner of the car. When we had him with us, he informed us and the police that he had been with Mlungisi that morning. Mlungisi then told us that he was with them but he didn’t kill Asiphe, Luzuko did. But he admitted to being at the scene.” Luzuko was arrested last week in Langa. Initially both accused abandoned their bail application but Mlungisi has since changed his mind.

The case was postponed to 25 March for the bail hearing. Mhlaba said they were angry when they heard about the bail application. Her parents Nyaniso Mhlaba and Makhulu Nondyebo Cetywayo. Picture: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspaper “This is disrespectful to us as a family. We actually knew we were going to experience problems with this case when the police let him walk out of the police station.

“Then they were sent to Allandale correctional facility where Luzuko’s stepfather is working. We know he is doing them favours, we want to challenge the State and remove them from there to either Pollsmoor or Drakenstein. “We don’t want them to get any bail, they must rot in prison and be raped 100 times, they must get what they gave to Asiphe, we want them to suffer.” National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: “At the moment they are charged with murder, more charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues.”